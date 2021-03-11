LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man hit it big with the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game.
In a release, the lottery says the winner wants to remain anonymous, but he told lottery officials he had been playing CashBall since the game started.
"I've been close a few times. Finally, I hit something," he said. The man matched the four white ball numbers and the Cash Ball on the February 27 drawing to win the game's $225,000 top prize.
The man said he stopped at the Circle K on US 60 in Irvington on February 21 to buy a ticket on his way to Rough River. He bought two multi-draw tickets which allowed him to play the same numbers for several drawings. His usual routine is to buy three numbers -- two he picks and one the computer picks.
He checked the numbers the next morning on his phone and discovered the machine picks had the winning numbers. "I never thought it would happen to me," he said.
Ironically, the man says the day of the drawing, his girlfriend's granddaughter asked him "So what are you going to do with all that money you're going to win?" He told his girlfriend after he discovered he had won. He said, "This is freaky."
The man claimed his winnings at lottery headquarters last week and received a check for $159,750, after taxes. He plans to pay off bills and be debt free.
Circle K will receive a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.