LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has rolled out a plan to gradually start re-opening businesses, starting on May 11.
"These are cautious steps that will be done with strict compliance," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "I would not be suggesting these if I did not think that we could not do them safely."
On May 11, here's what can open: Manufacturing, construction, vehicle/vessel dealerships, professional services (by 50%), horse racing (without fans) and pet grooming/boarding businesses.
On May 20, retail businesses and churches can re-open under reduced capacity.
On May 25, barbers, salons and cosmetology businesses can re-open. The state also will allow social gatherings of up to 10 people.
However, Beshear said all businesses must follow 10 rules to remain "healthy at work." Those include use of masks and other personal protective equipment, social distancing, on-site temperature checks and a workplace testing plan.
Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of Greater Louisville Inc., the local chamber of commerce, said Louisville faces some unique challenges because of its location.
"We have to consider reopening in a bi-state manner because we are a bi-state community. We have citizens that live in one state and work in another. We have to take that into account when reopening," she said.
GLI sent a proposal to Beshear and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb that outlines how Kentuckiana businesses can re-open. That includes sharing best practices among major industries.
"We all want to open our businesses right away. We want to get back to work, but we have to very thoughtfully consider how to do that," said Davasher-Wisdom. "We have to balance the economic gain with public health benefit."
GLI's plan takes into account that a "second wave" is possible, which would scale back openings to keep people safe.
Beshear also acknowledged the prospect.
"If it proves that we can't do any of (the re-openings) safely, it is always subject to pause," he said.
To read GLI's full list of best practices by industry, click here.
