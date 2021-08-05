LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire at an abandoned warehouse near Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood left the building heavily damaged.
Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper says the fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Logan and Lampton Streets.
Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes and found heavy fire coming from the three story building. Additional crews were sent to help. It took more than 50 firefighters and nine firefighting apparatus to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes.
Maj. Cooper says the size, limited access and structural integrity of the building complicated the effort to put the fire out.
No injuries were reported. Arson investigators are working to determine the cause.
