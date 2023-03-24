LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire Friday evening damaged a condo complex in Middletown.
Firefighters were called to the Towne Park Manor Condominiums near Old Shelbyville and Wooded Falls Road on the reported fire just before 10 p.m., according to a MetroSafe dispatcher.
SMELL OF SMOKE IN THE AIR | Heavy fire & police presence at an apartment complex off Old Shelbyville in Middletown. I see at least 5 engines from my vantage point with multiple inside the complex. Multiple ambulances also on scene. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/QsCXPoMN50— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) March 25, 2023
Jordan Yuodis, a spokesman for Middletown Fire, said six people were displaced and two people suffered from smoke inhalation. One was treated on scene, and another was taken to a nearby hospital.
Yuodis said it took crews about 15 minutes.
The American Red Cross will help those displaced, but TARC is helping shelter them for now.
