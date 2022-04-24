LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed a Jewish synagogue and worship center on the final day of Passover in Louisville on Saturday.
The Chabad House, off Dutchmans Lane near the Jewish Community Center of Louisville, caught fire early Saturday morning.
Rabbi Avrohom Litvin, regional director of Chabad of Kentucky, said firefighters responded to a grease fire in a building adjoining the Chabad House. Firefighters extinguished the fire, but around noon on Saturday, the Chabad House caught fire.
Litvin said it was engulfed in flames in just a few moments. The roof then quickly collapsed.
No one was injured in the fire, but the sanctuary and everything in it were destroy, according Litvin.
"For so many we did not just lose our place of prayer, but our place of peace, community and belonging," Litvin said in a news release. "The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, my personal mentor and the foremost Jewish leader of the modern era, envisioned a Chabad house as a spiritual home where every Jew is welcome."
Litvin said the quick acceleration of the fire in the synagogue caused Louisville Metro Arson Unit to start an investigation.
Litvin said Torah scrolls were rescued, but everything in the sanctuary was destroyed.
"Following the terrible storms, Chabad was immediately on the ground helping those in need. We were constantly struck by the incredible resolve shown by everyone we met." Litvin said. "Following their example, and inspired by the Rebbe's boundless optimism and love, we know our best days are ahead and we will continue on from strength to strength."
Chabad of Kentucky was instituted in 1985. To donate, click here.
