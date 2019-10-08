LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Last year, more firefighters died by suicide than in the line of duty.
Still, many are living in our country and in Louisville that struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It comes with fighting fires and seeing horrific, traumatizing scenarios.
"The first responders, the people that are the helpers, it's hard for us to ask for help because we're the ones that are supposed to be taking care of others," said Brian O'Neill, president of Louisville Professional Firefighters. "Sometimes you forget to take care of yourself."
Tuesday, O'Neill was among dozens of Louisville firefighters gathered at a memorial ceremony with bagpipes and a wreath honoring fallen firefighters as part of Fire Prevention Week.
City leaders and fire chiefs from multiple departments spoke about fallen brothers and sisters, and PTSD. Buechel Fire Chief Adam Jones urged firefighters from around the area to seek help if they're struggling.
"First responders are often ignored and underappreciated for the many struggles they struggle with day-to-day, and they struggle in silence," he said. "We often say to ourselves if we ask for help, it's a sign of weakness."
Leaders in the fire community say they've been fighting to get legislation passed that would provide insurance coverage for mental health issues that often come with the job of a first responder. As it stands, one is only covered if a physical injury occurs first.
Ultimately, the biggest way to prevent PTSD from taking our firefighters' lives is by encouraging them to seek help, something that was repeated over and over again at Tuesday's memorial service.
"What I've seen a lot of times is when people say 'I've got a problem,' or 'I need some help.' They inspire someone else," Mayor Greg Fischer added. "So, they're not just helping themselves, they're helping someone else."
