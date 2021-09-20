LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire was set inside the female inmate dorm at Louisville Metro Corrections on Monday.
Images obtained by WDRB show a smoky scene. The fire was extinguished by responding officers, who also evacuated the inmates.
It was not immediately known if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.
At the time of the fire, 13 guards were working overtime from the previous shift and half of the staff was working some form of overtime.
In hopes of fixing its staffing shortage, Metro Corrections is offering its officers double overtime for the next 60 days.
