LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new deal for officers is attempting to address a continued staffing crisis at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
There's around 150 staff vacancies, despite the jail in downtown Louisville being more than crowded than ever, according to Louisville Corrections FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Lodge 77 President, Daniel Johnson.
Corrections officers will make double for all the overtime they work after the pay change went into effect on Friday. All officers, sergeants, lieutenants and captains will get double-pay for overtime for the next 60 days.
Due to the staffing issues, some of the overtime is forced overtime. A small number of corrections officers are overseeing sections of the jail with hundreds of inmates.
Johnson says corrections leaders are trying to put a "temporary band-aid" over the problem, instead of addressing the pay scale and actually trying to fill open positions.
Johnson said the jail spent $2 million on overtime in 2018, which increased to $7 million on overtime in 2020. This year, the jail is on pace to spend $10 million on overtime pay.
