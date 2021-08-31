LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) is launching three incentive programs in hopes of increasing recruitment and employee retention at the jail in downtown Louisville.
The pilot incentive programs were developed in partnership with unions representing LMDC civilian and sworn staff, according to a news release Tuesday.
Mayor Greg Fischer said staffing public safety is currently a challenge.
"We must address this problem with urgency," Fischer said in a news release. "I appreciate LMDC leadership and the unions working together on this innovative approach to increase our staffing."
LMDC employees can refer candidates for financial incentives. A referral could lead to $1,050 for the current LMDC employee.
Another opportunity includes a hiring incentives for candidates that are sworn in and complete a probationary period. Candidates receive $1,000 when they're sworn in and another $1,000 when they complete the probationary period.
LMDC is also trying to improve retention by offering $2,000 if employees continue working at the jail for the fiscal year. Current employees will receive $1,000 on Sept. 1 and then another $1,000 on June 1, 2022, as long as they're still employed at LMDC.
"These incentives are meant to acknowledge the difficult job our highly dedicated staff is doing at a challenging time," LMDC Director Dwayne Clark said in a news release.
To apply for positions at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, click here.
