LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate was missing from Metro Corrections for around seven hours Wednesday.
Corrections officers had escorted the man to the Hall of Justice for a court appearance, but he never returned.
According to the jail, Corrections staff determined he had not returned and contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies discovered the inmate still in a secured Court Holds area at the Hall of Justice, where inmates are held before and after court appearances before being returned to the jail.
"He was just sitting over there in the dark in a locked cell by himself," said Daniel Johnson, president of the Metro Corrections Fraternal Order of Police.
Johnson said the inmate was discovered after an officer, working his second 16-hour shift, noticed the discrepancy. He said this particular officer is one of many employees doing a job meant for multiple officers.
"When our officers are running multiple posts short and having to fill multiple peoples' duties at once, things run behind," Johnson said.
The FOP believes this goes to show the severe issue of understaffing at Metro Corrections. Currently, the jail has nearly 100 vacancies with more employees on their way out for jobs elsewhere.
"We're overworked. We're tired. We're exhausted," Johnson said. "It's the pay. The job is the same, but that's where it starts."
Corrections officers start at $17 an hour, and the FOP said it's not competitive pay given the commitment and responsibility.
Johnson said he's hopeful that mistakes don't continue and that the city will recognize the need to provide more pay and resources.
"We can learn from it, and it will show the city they need to do something significant to fix this problem at Metro Corrections," he said.
