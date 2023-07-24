LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter was injured at a house fire Monday morning in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
The fire was first reported at 7:52 a.m. in the 2600 block of Rowan Street. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. The flames were so intense that crews were ordered to pull back and evacuate the home.
It took 30 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. There was extensive damage to the home. Everyone got out safely, but the American Red Cross will be helping the residents find a place to stay.
Acting Louisville Fire and Rescue Chief Brian O'Neill said one firefighter suffered minor injuries. There was no information on his injuries, but O'Neill said he was alert and talking. A WDRB crew did see the firefighter being loaded into an ambulance. He was sitting up on a stretcher with a towel over his face.
Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.
