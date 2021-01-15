LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire ripped through two mobile homes in Shively on Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to South Seventh Street near Homeview Drive around 11:15 a.m.
A mobile home caught fire, and the flames jumped to a home next door.
One home was vacant. People in the other home got out, but one person was taken to the hospital. That person is expected to survive.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters said Friday morning's strong winds may have helped spread it.
