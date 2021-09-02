LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first group of evacuees from Afghanistan landed in Indiana on Thursday afternoon and is on its way to Camp Atterbury, according to the Indiana National Guard.
They were processed then boarded multiple buses. The Department of Defense is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support for the Afghan's safe relocation to the United States.
Camp Atterbury is one of eight sites in the United States that will receive evacuees from Afghanistan. Officials expect about 1,000 evacuees by the end of the week, and approximately 2,500 Afghans can currently be temporarily housed there.
"The professionalism of Task Force Atterbury, as they prepared to receive Afghan evacuees, is nothing short of impressive," Task Force Atterbury Commander, Brig. Gen. Knell, said in a press release. "The multi-agency, multi-component effort ensured we were ready to welcome them with open arms, providing dignity and respect to all."
The group of evacuees include American citizens, Afghan allies who helped in the military effort and other Afghans deemed vulnerable by the U.S government.
The evacuees are expected to remain at the camp located in southern Johnson County for at least two weeks.
"As a Hoosier, I could not be more proud of our troops and active-duty soldiers who came together to help our Afghan allies in support of this mission," Indiana National Guard adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, said in a press release.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.