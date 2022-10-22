LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday.
More than a dozen local restaurants are offering Hot Browns between $10 to $12 from Oct. 24-30. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, according to a news release.
The dish was first made at Louisville's Brown Hotel in the 1920s.
"Louisville Tourism is proud to support and launch the inaugural Louisville Hot Brown Week to bring local, regional, and national awareness to a true Louisville original," said Michael Fetter, Director of Marketing for Louisville Tourism. "The hot brown story and dish is iconic in Louisville and deserves this dedicated week to showcase the city’s culinary talents - giving visitors and locals an extra reason to dine out and experience Louisville’s unique, independent restaurant scene."
Some of the participating restaurants include: Agave & Rye New Albany, Agave & Rye Louisville, Biscuit Belly NuLu, Biscuit Belly St. Matthews, Brasserie Provence, Cask Southern Kitchen & Bar, Corner Flavors of Kentucky, Dundee Tavern, Gorilla Bob's Grub Shack, J. Graham’s Café at The Brown Hotel, Louvino Douglass Hills, Louvino Highlands, NAPA, Parlour Downtown Louisville, Parlour Frankfort Avenue, Parlour Jeffersonville, Parlour New Albany, Patrick O'Shea's, Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar, The Village Anchor and Uptown Café.
Waterfront Park is hosting the inaugural Hot Brown Showdown on Sunday. During the event, local restaurants and caterers will compete for the coveted title of “Best Hot Brown.”
Attendees will be able to try samples of each competitor’s unique take on the famous dish, so be sure to come hungry. Local "newgrass-fusion" group Hot Brown Smackdown will be performing throughout the event. All proceeds from the Hot Brown Showdown will benefit Waterfront Park. To purchase tickets, click here.
