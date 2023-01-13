LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program aimed at helping people housed at Louisville's jail make different choices once they're released saw its first group graduate Friday.
The "Alternatives to Criminal Thinking" program is targeted toward those ages 18-42 who are considered high-risk at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville.
"It is focused on high-risk need, so people that we have identified who have the potential of re-entering the system and pose as a high-risk," said Mariya Leyderman, executive chief psychologist at Metro Corrections. "And what the research shows is this is actually the group that we really need to focus on and provide that high-intensity treatment to keep them out of the system."
The program gives them the tools to change their mindset to make different choices when they're released.
"The goal, ultimately, is to help people learn alternatives to criminal thinking, which would then help them be more successful and not re-enter into the criminal justice system, but, I think, more importantly, also, help them learn the things that they need to be better and successful for themselves," Leyderman said. "It's not just about not coming back to jail but learning what's important to them, finding hobbies, finding jobs, finding emotional skills for them to feel better and be better."
It starts with an in-depth assessment to figure out what their individual needs are. Then, classes are conducted in group settings to help them learn new skills. They also participate in individual therapy. The group also lives in the same treatment dorm, Leyderman said.
"So it's reinforcing all of these skills and concepts that we're learning in a communal living area," she said.
Leyderman said it has been rewarding to see how much growth the group has had in being able to manage their emotions and express their feelings.
"The program just targets, like, your alcohol and drug prevention, and just like, it helps you take a look at yourself, just how to cope with your problems and not how to act on impulse," said Emmanuel Howard, who participated in the program.
The first group to take part in the program graduated Friday. They will now serve as role models to future participants.
