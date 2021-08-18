LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Honor Flight since the start of the coronavirus pandemic took veterans to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The flight took 113 service members from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War to tour the country's war memorials.
A ceremony was also held for them at the World War II Memorial. It also celebrated the return of Honor Flights — its first trip in 16 months.
"You know, when we came back from Nam, I came back from Nam, we got nothing, and here it actually brought tears in my eyes, I mean, we never got this," Vietnam veteran Leonard Fisher said.
Louisville's group, Honor Flight Bluegrass, is set to fly out on Oct. 20. More information about the flight can be found by clicking here.
