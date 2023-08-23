LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Louisville Family Fun Festival is this Saturday at Paristown.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and there will be vendors, music, fun games for the family, and giveaways.
Louisville Family Fun.net is a website that posts lists of family-fun things to do around town.
“We are excited to bring our community of families together in Paristown,” Stephanie White, owner and founder of LFF, said. “We thought families would really enjoy coming together at the beginning of the school year to do a little local shopping as they learn about many new activities and options for their kids,” White noted.
The event is free and dogs must be on a leash.
Paristown is located right off East Broadway, just west of the Highlands.
