JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The theme and airshow lineup for this year's Thunder Over Louisville will be announced Wednesday, and while the Kentucky Derby Festival works on the glitz and glamour, emergency responders on both sides of the river are working on a plan to keep everyone safe.
On Tuesday morning, inside a conference room at the Jeffersonville Police Department, police, fire and EMS from multiple southern Indiana agencies met to work on a safety plan for Indiana's Thunder Over Louisville.
"We had nearly 40 different representatives from different agencies from federal, state, local, county," said Maj. Joshua Lynch with the Jeffersonville Police Department.
"It's a Louisville event, but southern Indiana has to prepare for that," added Sgt. Justin Ames with the Jeffersonville Fire Department.
On the agenda: road closures, traffic control and sensitive safety and security information.
"Operational security is very important to me as the incident commander," Lynch said. "My objective and my purpose is to provide a safe, fun, family event."
Thunder Over Louisville will include an impressive lineup of planes followed by the largest fireworks show in North America. This year, WDRB News will bring the show to viewers with more high-definition cameras than ever before.
"There's a lot of moving parts that go into the planning portion of it," Ames said.
If you live in Kentucky and plan to watch Thunder from Indiana, here's a pro tip from someone with intimate knowledge of the traffic plan.
"We always ask people to go east, you know, towards the east end bridge and utilize that new, beautiful bridge to get back home," Ames said.
The theme and airshow lineup for this year's Thunder will be released at 10 a.m. Wednesday. We will live stream it right here on WDRB.com.
