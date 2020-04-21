JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Heroes are thanking heroes working on the front lines during this pandemic.
First responders in southern Indiana paraded around Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville Tuesday evening to thank all the health care workers.
Emergency room nurse Diane Poteet told WDRB News that work has been fast-paced and emotional. She said prayers and support keep her and her co-workers going.
"It's almost a tearful situation. Wonderful tears. Not the stressed out tears. Not the, 'Oh my gosh, I can't do this.' It's happy tears to know that we have the love of the community," Poteet said.
Clark Memorial Health said it has 19 COVID-19 patients at this time.
