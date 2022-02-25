LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First Tee Louisville has taken over operations at the Bobby Nichols Golf Course from Louisville Parks and Recreation.
First Tee plans to further its mission to introduce golf to area youth. It has been working at Shawnee Golf Course since 2020. The group had a partnership with the city for more than a decade to work on youth golf programming.
The nine-hole Bobby Nichols course is located on East Pages Lane near Waverly Park in southwest Louisville. In a news release, the city said the course now has a new roof and two new bridges, with more improvements to come.
The summer season for Metro Louisville's golf courses starts Tuesday.
