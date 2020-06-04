LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Louisville's 9 p.m. curfew is being lifted immediately.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Thursday afternoon that he was suspending the curfew because it had accomplished what it intended to do, which was give police a tool to deal with crowds. He said the vast majority of protesters have been peaceful. But Fischer warned the curfew could be put back in place if violence breaks out again.
Louisville Metro Police officers are still dealing with reports of widespread looting in parts of the city. Fischer blames what he called a "criminal element" and not the protesters that have been holding demonstrations for the past week.
"The criminal element is hijacking the purpose of the protest and dishonoring the memory of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd," he said.
Fischer said the protesters should remain focused on the real goals, which he said are speaking out against racism and dismantling systemic poverty.
This story will be updated.
