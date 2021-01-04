FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five former Kentucky governors came together in Frankfort Monday to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
It was a historic moment as Democratic governors John Y. Brown, Julian Carroll, Martha Layne Collins and Steve Beshear, along with Republican Ernie Fletcher, all got their shots to demonstrate their confidence in the vaccine.
"There's no partisanship," Gov. Ernie Fletcher said. "There shouldn't be any partisanship in this. It's about families -- their lives, businesses."
"The quicker that we can get these shots in everybody's arms in Kentucky, the sooner this will be over, our kids will be back in school, our economy will be humming," said Gov. Steve Beshear.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office says Republican Matt Bevin was also invited, but he declined to attend.
