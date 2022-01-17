NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- When word gets out that Floyd County will soon encounter snow, there's one man whose voice students wait to hear.
His jolly greeting usually starts as follows:
"This is Bill Briscoe, Assistant to the Superintendent for New Albany Floyd County Schools."
"I would say I have pretty good name recognition," Briscoe said.
When winter packs a punch, Briscoe and a team at New Albany Floyd County Schools are up before the sun. They drive around to ensure the streets are safe.
"We get up around 3:30 or 4 and start driving the roads," he said.
When the call is made that in-person class is off, Briscoe is on the other end of the phone fast, letting everyone know. Sometimes, he writes down what he's going to say. Other times he goes all free style, like a polite tie-wearing Eminem.
"I remember running into my mom like every morning I knew it was going to snow and saying, 'Mom, did he call? Did he call?'" Former New Albany Floyd County student Mattea Marler said.
Snow days have changed a bit since Briscoe has been sitting in this office with virtual learning, and so too will the person letting students and parents here know about them.
"I am retiring after 44 years," Briscoe said. "There has not been one day that I wake up and say, 'Gosh, I don't want to go to work.'"
His boss made it official at a recent school board meeting.
"He's been a great public servant," Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder said.
Briscoe has grandchildren, and they need more time with their grandpa. But for the kids he's watched over all these years, snow days won't be quite the same without that call from Bill Briscoe.
