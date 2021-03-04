LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Conservation officers are investigating after a Floyd County man was killed in a rollover crash involving a off-road vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Indiana Conservation Officers and the Floyd County Sheriff's Department responded to the accident in the 4400 block of Skyline Drive shortly after 4 p.m., according to news release.
Officers found Thomas Sonne, 69, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, unresponsive in the roadway when they arrived on scene, according to Indiana DNR.
Police believe Sonne struck a guardrail, before the vehicle overturned and ejected him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are reminding drivers to always wear a helmet when driving any off-roading vehicles. Sonne was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.