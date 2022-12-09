LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of flu-related deaths in Indiana nearly doubled in the span of a week.
Officials said 24 people have died from the flu so far this season. Last week, there had been 13 deaths, and just one of them was between the ages of 25 and 49.
With the updated numbers, five people were between 50 and 64 years old, and 18 were at least 65 years old.
So far, no children have died from the flu in Indiana.
To view the weekly flu reports in Indiana, click here.
