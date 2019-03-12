Bourbon and Beyond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lots of well known musical acts will be in Louisville for this year's Bourbon & Beyond music festival.

The line-up, which was announced Tuesday morning via Twitter, will include Foo Fighters, John Fogerty, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Zac Brown Band and ZZ Top.

See the full line up below:

The festival will take place from Sept. 20 - 22 at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday at noon. 

Full weekend passes are available at a starting price of $169.50 plus fees, while one-day passes are available at a starting price of $89.50 plus fees. Weekend general admission four-ticket packages are available starting at a price of $600 plus fees. 

For music fans who are also interested in attending the Hometown Rising and Louder Than Life music festivals, along with Bourbon & Beyond, you can buy passes to all three festivals for a starting price of $229.50 plus fees.

Click here for more information about this year's Bourbon & Beyond music festival.

