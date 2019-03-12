LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lots of well known musical acts will be in Louisville for this year's Bourbon & Beyond music festival.
The line-up, which was announced Tuesday morning via Twitter, will include Foo Fighters, John Fogerty, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Zac Brown Band and ZZ Top.
See the full line up below:
Bourbon and Beyond is back w/ incredible bourbon, culinary experiences and an eclectic lineup ft @FooFighters, @John_Fogerty, @RobertPlant & The Sensational Space Shifters, @RealDarylHall & @JohnOates, @ZacBrownBand, @ZZTop + more! On sale Fri @ 12pm EST: https://t.co/cumkN7AsC5 pic.twitter.com/0EimHFPcpR— Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) March 12, 2019
The festival will take place from Sept. 20 - 22 at the Kentucky Expo Center.
Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday at noon.
Full weekend passes are available at a starting price of $169.50 plus fees, while one-day passes are available at a starting price of $89.50 plus fees. Weekend general admission four-ticket packages are available starting at a price of $600 plus fees.
For music fans who are also interested in attending the Hometown Rising and Louder Than Life music festivals, along with Bourbon & Beyond, you can buy passes to all three festivals for a starting price of $229.50 plus fees.
