LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Company is investing $700 million to expand the Kentucky Truck Plant and to add 500 full-time jobs.
The company is ramping up plans to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty Truck at the KTP, which currently employs about 8,000 hourly workers. The truck will be revealed in a special event Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. at Churchill Downs.
Gov. Andy Beshear proclaimed Tuesday "KenTRUCKy Day" in the commonwealth in honor of Ford's announcement.
Ford has been building vehicles in Kentucky for 109 years and is the largest vehicle producer in the Bluegrass State. It is also one of the largest employers in Kentucky, with more than 12,000 people working across two assembly plants in Louisville. The plants support nearly 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state and contribute $11.8 billion to the state economy, according to Beshear's office.
The company also announced plans last year to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Elizabethtown. The $5.8 billion plant will bring 5,000 jobs to Hardin County and positions Kentucky as a leader in EV battery production.
The Ford F-Series Super Duty is built at Kentucky Truck Plant alongside the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator in Louisville, Kentucky, while the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair are built at the nearby Louisville Assembly Plant.
