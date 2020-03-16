LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ford Motor Co. continues production at its U.S. plants despite a call over the weekend from a high-ranking union leader in Louisville for a temporary layoff to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Herb Hibbs, UAW Local 862’s building chairman for Louisville Assembly Plant, said in a letter to workers that he has received “thousands of calls and/or emails” with employee concerns regarding COVID-19.
He called for closing the plant, where Ford produces the Escape and Lincoln Corsair, for a “minimum” of two weeks as a preventative measure.
"As Chairman and the Leader of our membership here at LAP, I do not want to wait to see if we have a case here at the plant before we react," Hibbs said in the letter, which was posted to a private worker Facebook page on Sunday morning. "I would like to see Ford Motor Company be proactive instead of reactive."
Hibbs did not immediately return a call on his cell phone Monday morning.
Kelli Felker, a spokeswoman at Ford’s corporate headquarters near Detroit, said worker safety is the company’s “top priority” and she reiterated Ford’s announcement Sunday that it has formed a “joint task force” related to coronavirus prevention with the UAW and rival automakers General Motors and FCA to “enhance COVID-19 protective measures for our workforce.”
There have been no known COVID-19 cases at Ford’s U.S. plants, Felker said.
Work also continues at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in eastern Jefferson County, which makes Super Duty pickups, the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.
UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn was not immediately available for comment Monday morning, according to Local 862, according to Local 862 Vice President Marcus Sheckles.
Ford’s two Louisville plants employ more than 12,000 workers collectively.
This story will be updated.