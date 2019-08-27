LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vote Tuesday night gives more than 12,000 Kentucky union workers at Ford the authority to call a strike following labor contracts.
In a vote of 99% to 1%, the local UAW voted to give "strike authorization" if negotiations over a new four-year contract breaks down. Votes like this are a common way for unions to project solidarity during contract talks.
The UAW began negotiations with Ford and the other Detroit-based automakers, General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler, in July in hopes of reaching new deals this fall. The Ford contract, adopted in 2015, expires on Sept. 14.
The vote results will now go to the national UAW Ford offices in Detroit. The last UAW strike of Ford occurred in 1976, according to a company spokeswoman.
