LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As crowds prepare to gather on Waterfront Park for the three-day Forecastle Festival, they're preparing for something else:
Heat.
Forecasts are predicting a sweltering weekend, and attendees in the open for any length of time should expect to battle dehydration and sunburn. Authorities say access to both water and shade will be critical for the 20,000 people expected to attend each day.
"We highly recommend people get out of the sun, get in the shade, get as much water as they can while they're out here because it's going to be hot," said Christen Smith, a spokeswoman for the festival.
Along with finding some relief from the sun under the overpass, there's even a brand new section at Forecastle on the South Lawn made up of sails to get some shade.
And of course hydration will be key this weekend with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.
While some attendees may feel like reaching for a craft beer, organizers say they should think about reaching for a water as well. Attendees can bring their own water bottles or CamelBak drinking backpacks, but they need to be empty before individuals can be allowed through the gate. They can be filled up at one of two stations inside the gate.
Anyone who forgets to bring a water bottle can purchase one inside as well.
Forecastle starts today!! Crews are nearing the end of setup, but it’ll be a long weekend for the thousands of people coming to enjoy the music, food, and atmosphere all while trying to beat the heat. Tips coming up on @WDRBNews. pic.twitter.com/8TKJAovYW0— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) July 12, 2019
Organizers say attendees should also bring sunscreen to avoid sunburn -- a lotion, not a spray -- and they should plan on reapplying it several times throughout the day.
WDRB Meteorologist Katie McGraw says it will only take 15-20 minutes to get a sunburn outside this weekend.
