LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former nurse at a downtown Louisville hospital has been accused of sexually abusing a woman while she was a patient there.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Nov. 12, 2018 at KentuckyOne Health Jewish Hospital at 217 East Chestnut Street.
Police say 48-year-old Scott Dorsey was a nurse there at the time. According to a criminal summons, he walked into a female patient's room and began fondling her sexually with un-gloved hands under her hospital gown.
As he was doing so, Dorsey allegedly told the woman that, "I would like to video you."
Police say the woman did not know Dorsey and assumed that, as a nurse, he had a medical reason for his actions. When she reconsidered, she told her son and another nurse, and her son called the police.
The woman told police that Dorsey's actions made her "uncomfortable" and that it was "inappropriate and sexual in nature."
When police spoke with hospital staff, they allegedly said they'd received previous complaints about Dorsey regarding unwanted sexual contact with patients, and that he'd been fired after this incident.
Dorsey has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse -- a misdemeanor -- and he has been summoned to appear in court on Nov. 15.
