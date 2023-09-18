LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones has died. He was 84.
Jones served first as lieutenant governor and then governor from 1991-95. Gov. Andy Beshear posted news of his passing on social media.
"I was sad to learn that former Governor and Lieutenant Gov. Brereton Jones has passed away," Beshear wrote. "Gov. Jones was a dedicated leader and a distinguished thoroughbred owner who worked to strengthen Kentucky for our families. Please join Britainy and me in praying for Libby and his family."
Beshear said the family has asked for privacy, but more information and a statement will be released in the coming days.
Jones was a successful real estate developer and horse breeder. He and wife Libby founded Airdrie Stud in Frankfort, Kentucky. The farm is internationally recognized for its thoroughbred horses.
The Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP) released a statement calling Jones a visionary leader who served as chairman of its Board of Directors until 2011.
"Governor Brereton Jones was a true champion for Kentucky's horse industry," said Case Clay, current chairman of KEEP. "His legacy will forever be felt in our organization and throughout the entire equine community. We are deeply saddened by his loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time."
Under Jones' leadership, KEEP pushed for placing a constitutional amendment before voters that would have allowed horse tracks to operate casinos. He was outspoken in trying to raise the lobbying clout of the state's horse industry and unite splintered factions with sometimes different goals.
Plans for a memorial or public service have not been announced.
