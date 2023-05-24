LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's former secretary of state faces a $10,000 fine for ethics violations.
After a two-year investigation, the state Ethics Commission found Alison Lundergan Grimes violated state law when she ordered voter lists to be downloaded and distributed.
The commission said the information should not have been disclosed. Grimes claimed she was responding to an open records request.
Grimes was a two-term secretary of state and ran against Sen. Mitch McConnell for U.S. Senate in 2014.
