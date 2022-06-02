LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police detective is suing the department for firing him over his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Attorney Thomas Clay filed a lawsuit Thursday for Christopher Palombi, who was terminated by LMPD in March 2022 after allegedly threatening a member of the command staff.
Chief Erika Shields sent Palombi a pre-termination letter in February indicating that he "made statements that you were going to bring guns to the Homicide Unit and kill people," including members of the command staff. Palombi has not been charged.
The lawsuit claims Palombi was traumatized by his time as a combat medic in a U.S. Army infantry platoon in Afghanistan. When Palombi left the military, he enrolled in and graduated from the LMPD training academy.
Palombi was a patrol officer who eventually became a LMPD homicide detective, responsible for investigating violent crimes against a wide range of victims.
He also claims his mental health deteriorated after being assigned to security duty during the 2020 social justice demonstrations in Louisville connected to the death of Breonna Taylor. The lawsuit claims the demonstrations had the "potential to lead to violence against law enforcement," and Palombi claims he was subjected to gun fire on four separate occasions.
Palombi said he started experiencing PTSD and went to the Veterans Administration for treatment. He said he told Lt. Donnie Burbrink about the condition, which deteriorated in June 2021. That's when LMPD became concerned about his performance in the homicide unit.
After meeting with supervisors on Jan. 5, 2022, Palombi was transferred patrol for "mental health reasons," which he considered a "demotion." On Jan. 13, Palombi claims his mental condition further deteriorated and he told Burbrink he was "not doing well mentally." That's when Palombi allegedly made threats to other members of the homicide unit and a member of the command staff.
The lawsuit claims Palombi had a text exchange with Burbrink the next day and was told by Burbrink that if he completed in-patient treatment, he could be put on temporary duty in another LMPD unit.
Palombi flew to California for a 30-day treatment program, which LMPD helped pay for. But the lawsuit claims when Palombi returned from California, he was met by law enforcement and served pre-termination paperwork. He was fired on March 2.
The lawsuit claims PTSD is a recognized disability. It calls for Palombi to be reinstated to LMPD and be awarded damages for lost income, embarrassment, humiliation and mental anguish.
LMPD said Thursday it doesn't comment on pending litigation.
