LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer will lead a new team helping local gang members change their lives.
Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Friday the hiring of Michael Bogan as the director of the Office of Group Violence Intervention. According to a news release, GVI has "a comprehensive partnership with local, state and federal agencies aimed at helping young people involved with groups or gangs find a new path away from violence and crime."
The budget approved by Metro Council earlier this month included three new positions within the Office of GVI. Bogan will serve as director and the two assistants will be named in the coming months.
Bogan and his team will reach out to known gang members in Louisville and warn them about their consequences of their crimes. Bogan will begin his position July 3.
At LMPD, Bogan served as a sergeant with the Special Investigations Division in 2014 and 2015, as a lieutenant in 2016 and was a major from late 2016-20.
In 2021, he was named the executive advisor of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
This year alone, 89 people have participated in the program at GVI.
This story will be updated.
