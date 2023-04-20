Violence in Louisville: What can we do?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville normally comes alive as April turns to May. The flowers bloom, the sun shines, and the world arrives in town to celebrate the Kentucky Derby season.
But that season began, instead, with grief. A mass shooting in a downtown Louisville office building April 10 killed five people, injured eight others and stopped the city in its tracks. The week that followed resulted in nine more criminal homicides across Louisville, continuing a trend of violence that spans back several years and appears no closer to stalling.
So what can be done to change the tide? The video above and story below are a compilation of community discussions from the last two weeks. Elected officials, religious leaders, parents, students and community activists share what they believe drives Louisville's violence and what everyone can begin doing now to make it better.
A cycle of violence
The city of Louisville is on a yearslong surge in violence. Despite a year in which much of the world spent an increased amount of time at home staving off COVID-19, 2020 saw the most criminal homicides in the city's history with 173. In 2021, the record was broken again with 188 homicides. And 2022 saw another 168 criminal homicides.
Much of that violence is concentrated in west Louisville, a loosely-defined area mostly within the Ohio River to the west and north and 9th Street to the east. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Jessica Green, a lifelong resident of west Louisville, believes people who live through and endure a constant threat of violence have the power to make their own decisions.
Flowers form a memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023 mass shooting. (WDRB Photo)
Flowers line the steps of the Old National Bank building on East Main Street in downtown Louisville after a mass shooting on Monday killing five people. (Photo by WDRB reporter Darby Beane)
Crosses and flowers line the steps of the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville in honor of the people killed and injured in the mass shooting on Monday. (Photo by WDRB reporter Darby Beane)
A group called Lutheran Church Charities placed crosses with the names of the shooting victims by the steps of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville. People coming to pay their respects have written messages on the crosses in remembrance of that person. (Photo by WDRB reporter Darby Beane)
A man pays his respects at the memorial for the Old National Bank mass shooting victims on Wednesday, April 12. The memorial continues to grow with people adding more to remember the victims. (Photo by WDRB reporter Darby Beane)
"I live in a neighborhood where a significant amount of the folks are impoverished," Green said. "A lot of people are products of their circumstances. People don't just wake up one day and decide, 'I want to be a drug dealer' or 'I want to rob people.' Oftentimes, people are making tough decisions — albeit sometimes wrong decisions — based on simply the cards that they were dealt in life. And none of us did anything to earn the family that we were born into."
Green believes making Louisville a better place to live starts with opportunity.
"People have to have an opportunity to better themselves in life," she said. "That is something that will improve the entire community. When an individual who is impoverished rises, that can help to lift an entire community, an entire state, an entire nation. So it matters for everybody."
Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said if the city is going to really tackle the violence problem, the violent cycle the city has seen that last few years has to be interrupted.
"They're called cycles for a reason," Humphrey said. "It's because they repeat themselves and they continue on after one event. We know that a lot of these shootings aren't isolated events. They are related to previous shootings and previous beefs that people have been involved in. Unless someone at that level is willing to step in and intervene on that, it's going to continue. More people are going to die. More families are going to be torn apart. And we're going to be attending more funerals and we're going to be responding to more shootings. ... unless people take a step to intervene in these conflicts."
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, a Democrat, is pleading with Kentucky's Republican-controlled legislature to make changes to the law, which directs that seized weapons be auctioned off by Kentucky State Police to federally-licensed firearms dealers.
"That assault weapon that was used to kill five people and shoot at two police officers — one of whom is still in the hospital battling for his life — that weapon, under Kentucky law, is going to be back on the streets doing this again if we don't do something about this law," Greenberg said. "Surely, everyone agrees that assault weapons like that should not remain on the street. Let's build on that. We have to do more. We can't just be reactive to guns that have already been used to commit a crime or that are in the wrong hands illegally. We have to do more. And I'm cautiously optimistic based on good conversations I've had with elected officials in the state Senate and the state House of both parties, that people really want to come together and do something."
During his campaign for mayor last year, Greenberg pledged to alter those weapons so that they couldn't be fired before sending them off for auction. His administration announced in February it would require firing pins to be removed, a move Greenberg said is a first step in keeping those guns from possibly returning to Louisville's streets.
The auctions are required under a law passed in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly.