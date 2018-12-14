LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former New Albany bakery owner could spend the next decade in prison for trying to have her ex-boyfriend killed.
On Tuesday, Laura Buckingham pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit first-degree murder.
Her new boyfriend told police in February 2016 that she asked him to find someone to kill Brad Sutherland, who is the father of Buckingham's then three-year-old son.
Buckingham, who had moved to Tennessee, shared custody with Sutherland, and drove to Louisville every Sunday for her son.
She's expected to be sent to prison for ten years, when she's sentenced in March.
Buckingham is the former owner of Bread and Breakfast in New Albany.
Related:
- Louisville man targeted in alleged murder-for-hire plot speaks out
Former New Albany business owner accused of hiring someone to kill ex-boyfriend
- New Albany veteran busy growing bakery she began almost a year ago