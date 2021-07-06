LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former NFL star Terry Bradshaw is bringing his bourbon to the Kentucky Derby Museum.
The Hall of Fame quarterback and television personality will be at the museum on July 22 as part of Legends Series: Celebrity Edition Bourbon Dinner with Terry Bradshaw and Bradshaw Bourbon.
Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will share stories about his football career, interest in horses and bourbon during a three-course meal from 6-9 p.m.
"When I was approached about bringing Bradshaw Bourbon to the Kentucky Derby Museum, and saw the lineups for previous Bourbon Legends Series, I said, 'count me in,'" Bradshaw said in a news release. "This is going to be a phenomenal event, and I can't wait to share my bourbon with everyone there that night."
Bradshaw Bourbon is made in Owensboro, Kentucky.
General admission tickets cost $125 per person while VIP tickets are priced at $200. Attendees with VIP access will have the opportunity to meet Bradshaw and take photos with him, along with a signed bottle of his bourbon.
To purchase tickets, click here.
