LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former U.S. Marine jumped into action to save two women after a crash in northern Indiana.
Cellphone video shows Carlos Fernandez rescuing two women after he saw a car in the water in Hammond.
Fernandez carried both women out of the water. He went into the water three times to help the women before Indiana State Police arrived.
"One of the ladies had her foot stuck in the mud and she couldn't walk so I'm like 'all right, I'm carrying them out,'" Fernandez said. "I just felt like it was the right thing to do, I think it was the Marine in me, just hey you always have to do the right thing, something we preach in the Marine Corps is integrity, doing the right thing when nobody is looking."
Fernandez said both women seemed to make it out without any major injuries.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.