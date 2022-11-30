LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports fans at Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington had a big surprise Tuesday from a former University of Kentucky men's basketball player.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who started on the 2012 National Championship team, wanted to bring smiles to children during the visit.
Kidd-Gilchrist was born premature and spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as a newborn.
"To be here for things other than basketball is great," Kidd-Gilchrist said.
After being selected No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft, Kidd-Gilchrist played eight seasons.
"He's a legend in basketball," said. Dr. Scottie B. Day with Kentucky Children's Hospital. "We know what this means to Big Blue Nation and what this means to Kentucky. I can tell you it means a lot to the children and it means a lot to the parents."
Kidd-Gilchrist said he met people on and off the court while playing basketball at Kentucky who impacted his life.
