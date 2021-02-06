LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky is one of the newest additions to the Louisville nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers.
Russell Coleman, who in January left his post as one of Kentucky's top law enforcement officers, will serve on Christopher 2X Game Changers' board, the nonprofit announced Friday.
Joining Coleman in the organization is Christie Welch, a recent University of Louisville graduate, who will serve as its deputy director.
"These two outstanding additions will make us more impactful in advancing Christopher 2X's work for education, non-violence and justice," Board Chairman David Nicklies said in a news release.
Founded in 2018 by longtime anti-violence activist Christopher 2X, Game Changers promotes early education, parental involvement, mentoring and community involvement to reduce violence and help families in Louisville.
"I am honored to have two talented, committed people joining our team, and excited to keep building a movement so all children can live in peace and have opportunities to learn and reach their potential," 2X said in the news release.
Coleman served as U.S. attorney from September 2017 through the beginning of 2021. He led efforts to bring the Group Violence Intervention program to Louisville through a partnership with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. The program, known as GVI, focuses on at-risk individuals in the community who are most likely to commit crime.
"Christopher 2X is a force for good in our city and I am honored to be asked to assist his efforts to save lives and serve survivors of violence," Coleman said in the news release.
Welch, a peace and justice advocate, graduated Cum Laude from U of L in 2019 with majors in Pan African Studies and Humanities. She previously volunteered as an ambassador for the nonprofit and has focused on education for Black children to address systemic racism.
"I have a passion for 2X's work and look forward with great excitement in building on his strong record including helping families and children impacted by gun violence," Welch said in the news release.
