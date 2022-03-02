Lawrence Smith came back to the WDRB to share memories of March 2, 2012 with meteorologist Marc Weinberg. They drove back to the gas station, as Smith relived the memory of taking shelter in a gas station during the Henryville, Indiana tornado. WDRB Image.
The scene at a gas station that narrowly missed a direct hit by the March 2, 2012 tornado that ripped through Henryville, Indiana. WDRB's Lawrence Smith and John Hunter had taken shelter in the gas station. WDRB Image.
The view from the gas station where former WDRB reporter Lawrence Smith and former photojournalist John Hunter took shelter from the March 2, 2012 tornado in Henryville, Indiana. WDRB Image.
The view from the gas station where former WDRB reporter Lawrence Smith and former photojournalist John Hunter took shelter from the March 2, 2012 tornado in Henryville, Indiana. WDRB Image.
The view from the gas station where former WDRB reporter Lawrence Smith and former photojournalist John Hunter took shelter from the March 2, 2012 tornado in Henryville, Indiana. WDRB Image.
The WDRB live truck was damaged outside a gas station that narrowly missed a direct hit by the March 2, 2012 tornado that ripped through Henryville, Indiana. WDRB Image.
People injured at an apartemtn complex that was damaged by the March 2, 2012 tornado were helped by emergency responders first at the scene in Henryville, Indiana. WDRB Image.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When tornadoes ripped through southern Indiana 10 years ago, WDRB News reporter Lawrence Smith was caught in the middle of the storm in Henryville, taking shelter in a gas station.
Smith has since moved on from WDRB to work for the Kentucky Baptist Convention, but he came back to the station to share memories of March 2, 2012, with Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg. They drove back to the gas station this week as Smith relived the memory.
Smith had only been on the job at WDRB for two weeks when he was assigned to cover severe weather. He and photojournalist John Hunter drove up Interstate 65 from Louisville in anticipation of possible tornadoes.
As Smith and Hunter got off the interstate in Henryville, storms were already bearing down on them. Smith recalled seeing two gas stations as they exited: a Shell station and a Marathon across the street.
They chose the Marathon station to wait out the storm. Smith said the Shell station was later destroyed by the storm.
"When we got there, we pulled up into the gas station, and immediately, someone was knocking on our car window saying, 'it's coming! it's coming!'" Smith recalled. "We looked off to our left, and what we saw was the storm coming right at us."
He said they huddled in the gas station with several people as the tornado passed, shaking the building the entire time. The lights went out and the store started shaking. Smith said there wasn't time to be afraid.
"To be honest, we were too busy, too adrenaline-pumped to be scared," Smith said in the days after the storm. "We were more concerned about making sure we were rolling (on video) and getting the storm coming in. And as it comes toward us, at the last second it veers off, goes across the street and hits the gas station -- the second option, the other gas station we could have gone to -- and leveled that station."
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)