LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former chief of the West Buechel Police Department who resigned after an investigation has been fired from his new job at the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Department after just two weeks on the job.
In a termination letter to James "Jim" Sherrard, dated Sept. 15, Breckinridge County Sheriff Billy Richardson wrote: "This is a result of information that has been brought to our attention after your hiring date."
Richardson says Sherrard was fired for a social media post that showed an open alcohol container in a moving vehicle, as well as for withholding information when he applied for the deputy job.
Richardson cannot provide the exact date of the social media post in question, but says it was posted while Sherrard was on vacation.
Sherrard was hired in Breckinridge County on Sept. 1 and was on a 180-day probationary period. He was still being supervised while on patrol.
Sherrard resigned as West Buechel's police chief in May after he was investigated for attempting to influence witnesses, as well as for an incident in which he allowed his wife to ride with him to an active crime scene at Walmart where a high-speed chase ended in a shooting involving a Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
Richardson says he hired Sherrard in an effort to give him a second chance after the West Buechel incident, and because several people had given positive accounts of his professionalism.
The termination letter from Richardson says, "While on an initial introductory period, an employee may be dismissed at any time without right of appeal."
WDRB tried to contact Sherrard, but he could not be reached for comment.
