LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fort Knox kicked off the U.S. Army's 248th birthday celebration at dawn Wednesday with a post-wide 5K run.
Fort Knox kicked off its 248th Army birthday celebration at dawn this morning with a post-wide run. Hooah! #armybday pic.twitter.com/qjUSbBzpGo— Fort Knox (@FortKnoxKY) June 14, 2023
The post is also holding two cake-cutting ceremonies Wednesday.
The Army was founded on June 14, 1775 when the Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies for one year.
Today we celebrate 248 years of being all we can be!For generations the #USArmy has provided countless possibilities to Soldiers of all backgrounds. #ArmyBDay | #BeAllYouCanBe pic.twitter.com/Bl6I7Cts7C— U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2023
