LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fort Knox kicked off the U.S. Army's 248th birthday celebration at dawn Wednesday with a post-wide 5K run.

The post is also holding two cake-cutting ceremonies Wednesday.

The Army was founded on June 14, 1775 when the Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies for one year.

