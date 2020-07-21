LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It might get a little noisy near Fort Knox over the next few weeks.
The post said on social media that troops will be firing large caliber weapons systems on the range training area starting July 21. The training will last through Aug. 10.
Residents around the post should expect to hear louder-than-normal sounds and feel vibrations from explosions. During past training sessions, WDRB has gotten calls from parts of Louisville and southern Indiana questioning the loud booms.
Fort Knox says the military readiness training involves aircraft and weapons firing, and it will be heard at all hours of the day and night.
