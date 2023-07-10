LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who co-founded Kentucky Right to Life has died.
Margie Montgomery passed away on July 4 at the age of 91.
She helped establish Kentucky Right to Life in 1973 and served as the executive director from 1974 until 2020.
Kentucky Right to Life released news of her passing along with a statement praising her dedication to its cause. "As Kentucky’s beloved champion for the unborn and their moms, Margie inspired thousands upon thousands to join the cause for Life. The entire prolife community is extremely grateful for Margie's unwavering passion and leadership."
Vistation for Montgomery is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Ratterman Funeral Home on Lexington Road. A funeral mass will follow on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
Montgomery is survived by a daughter, two sons and seven grandchildren.
The family requests memorial gifts go to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
