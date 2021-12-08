LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — The Four Roses Distillery in Kentucky has opened a new and expanded visitors’ center to welcome bourbon fans from across the world.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined Four Roses officials on Tuesday to celebrate the center’s opening at Lawrenceburg in central Kentucky.
“I want to thank the Four Roses team for their investment in this community and commitment to the Kentuckians and visitors from around the world who will walk through the doors here,” the governor said.
Bourbon tourism has become a big business in Kentucky.
The visitors’ center project is part of Four Roses’ ongoing investment to meet growing demand for its spirits. Other investments included an expanded distillery at Lawrenceburg as well as new bottling lines and warehouses at Four Roses’ facility in Cox’s Creek, Kentucky.
Four Roses says the visitors’ center is designed to educate guests about the brand’s different bourbons, its distilling process and its history.
