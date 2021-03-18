LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth Street Live! is hosting a hiring event to fill 100 jobs.
In a release, the downtown dining and entertainment district says the event is planned for April 6-8.
The public is invited to apply for the jobs at several businesses including The Sports & Social Club, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, PBR Louisville, TGI Fridays, Howl at the Moon and Pizza Bar. Available positions include servers, kitchen staff, host / hostess, cashiers, bartenders, promotional staff, bussers, barbacks, and entertainers.
The hiring event is scheduled for three days:
- Tuesday, April 6 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 7 - Noon to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, April 8 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fourth Street Live! will have recruiters and hiring managers on site to interview candidates for full and part-time jobs. Interested applicants should apply online at 4thstlive.com/careers prior to the event or bring a smartphone device equipped with a QR code reader to participate.
Applicants can check-in at the common area in front of the Sports & Social Club. Everyone will be required to wear a mask.
