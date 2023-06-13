People who live in western Frankfort are dealing with a pungent smell, reported by LEX18.
Residents in Frankfort said they have been dealing with sewage issues for years.
"It's the sewer, the smell. The gasses off of the sewer," Linda May said to LEX18.
The issue has recently gone beyond an unpleasant smell, reported by LEX18. Farmer Donnie Bailey said contaminated water has seeped into the creek on his property, which he uses to feed his cattle.
"I've contacted this many people. And none of them have any answers," Bailey said.
Bailey told LEX18 that the issue starts at the sewage plant less than a mile from his home. It is one of seven sewage plants managed by Farmsdale Sanitation District.
Charlie Barnett, a chairman, said the plant on Clearwater Lane is in need of major repairs. The plant has been waiting on necessary parts for the past year. Barnett said the board has secured more than $7 million in funding to take all the sewer plants offline and build a central location within the next three years.