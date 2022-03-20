FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Castle & Key distillery is rolling out its first batch of bourbon.
Bourbon runs in the veins of the landmark property, it's previously home to the Old Taylor Distillery built in the 1800s before closing in the 1970s. The property left unkept for about 40 years before Castle & Key stepped in and restored it.
Since 2014 Castle & Key has been producing mostly gin while distilling its long awaited bourbon.
This coming Saturday, you can get your hands on the first bottles of its small batch bourbon for $55.
Sales will start at 9 a.m. at the distillery and you don't need a reservation.
